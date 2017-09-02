The Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, addresses the Corps of Cadets during the Flipper Dinner at the U. S. Military Academy at West Point in Washington Hall on Feb. 9. The annual dinner is held to commemorate the life of Henry O. Flipper, the first African-American graduate of West Point.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 09:06
|Photo ID:
|3155592
|VIRIN:
|170209-A-XR549-258
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|881.9 KB
|Location:
|WEST POINT, NY, US
This work, Vice President Pence addresses the Corps of Cadets on Feb. 9 [Image 1 of 2], by Carmine Cocchia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Vice President delivers message of perseverance, honors African-American military heroes during Flipper dinner
