    Vice President Pence addresses the Corps of Cadets on Feb. 9 [Image 2 of 2]

    Vice President Pence addresses the Corps of Cadets on Feb. 9

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Carmine Cocchia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, addresses the Corps of Cadets during the Flipper Dinner at the U. S. Military Academy at West Point in Washington Hall on Feb. 9. The annual dinner is held to commemorate the life of Henry O. Flipper, the first African-American graduate of West Point.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 09:06
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice President Pence addresses the Corps of Cadets on Feb. 9 [Image 1 of 2], by Carmine Cocchia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Vice President delivers message of perseverance, honors African-American military heroes during Flipper dinner

