Vice President Pence addresses the Corps of Cadets on Feb. 9

The Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, addresses the Corps of Cadets during the Flipper Dinner at the U. S. Military Academy at West Point in Washington Hall on Feb. 9. The annual dinner is held to commemorate the life of Henry O. Flipper, the first African-American graduate of West Point.

