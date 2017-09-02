(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Vikings conduct live ordnance training at Cope North [Image 2 of 4]

    Vikings conduct live ordnance training at Cope North

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Nathan Wicks 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    An F/A-18D Hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) – 225 begins its ascent during exercise Cope North at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 9, 2017. The Marines loaded live air intercept missile – 120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AIM-120 AMRAAM) to F/A-18D Hornets to be fired at decoys down range. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 01:59
    Photo ID: 3155361
    VIRIN: 170209-M-XD442-1162
    Resolution: 4978x3319
    Size: 7.58 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vikings conduct live ordnance training at Cope North [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Nathan Wicks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Vikings conduct live ordnance training at Cope North
    Vikings conduct live ordnance training at Cope North
    Vikings conduct live ordnance training at Cope North
    Vikings conduct live ordnance training at Cope North

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    cope north
    vmfa-225

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT