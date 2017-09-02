U.S. Marine Corps pilots with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) – 225 board an F/A-18D prior to take off during exercise Cope North at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 9, 2017. The Marines loaded live air intercept missile – 120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AIM-120 AMRAAM) to F/A-18D Hornets to be fired at decoys down range. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 01:59
|Photo ID:
|3155358
|VIRIN:
|170209-M-XD442-1161
|Resolution:
|3553x5330
|Size:
|10.3 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Vikings conduct live ordnance training at Cope North [Image 1 of 4], by Cpl Nathan Wicks, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
