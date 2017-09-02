Vikings conduct live ordnance training at Cope North

U.S. Marine Corps pilots with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) – 225 board an F/A-18D prior to take off during exercise Cope North at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 9, 2017. The Marines loaded live air intercept missile – 120 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles (AIM-120 AMRAAM) to F/A-18D Hornets to be fired at decoys down range. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Nathan Wicks)

