    USARAF general visits Seabees building foundation in Cameroon [Image 4 of 4]

    USARAF general visits Seabees building foundation in Cameroon

    DOUALA, CAMEROON

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Capt. Jason Welch 

    U.S. Army Africa

    U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Michael Scaplehorn, Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 11 detachment officer in charge, briefs Brig. Gen. Kenneth Moore, U.S. Army Africa deputy commanding general and Army Reserve Engagement Cell chief, during a visit to the construction site of a multipurpose facility, Douala, Cameroon, Feb. 7, 2017. This facility will provide both U.S. and Cameroonian militaries with a location to conduct future joint and combined training exercises, further strengthening the partnership between the militaries and enhancing the Cameroonian Defense Force capability to provide regional security and stability.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 01:47
    Photo ID: 3155328
    VIRIN: 170207-A-XI247-962
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.95 MB
    Location: DOUALA, CM 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARAF general visits Seabees building foundation in Cameroon [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Seabees
    NMCB
    AFRICOM
    U.S. Africa Command
    U.S. Army Africa
    Cameroon
    U.S. Army Reserves
    construction
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    Navy Mobile Construction Battalion
    Utah National Guard
    USARAF
    UnifiedFocus17
    MNJTF

