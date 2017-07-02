USARAF general visits Seabees building foundation in Cameroon

U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Michael Scaplehorn, Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 11 detachment officer in charge, briefs Brig. Gen. Kenneth Moore, U.S. Army Africa deputy commanding general and Army Reserve Engagement Cell chief, during a visit to the construction site of a multipurpose facility, Douala, Cameroon, Feb. 7, 2017. This facility will provide both U.S. and Cameroonian militaries with a location to conduct future joint and combined training exercises, further strengthening the partnership between the militaries and enhancing the Cameroonian Defense Force capability to provide regional security and stability.

