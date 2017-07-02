Brig. Gen. Kenneth Moore, U.S. Army Africa deputy commanding general and Army Reserve Engagement Cell chief, meets with Seabees from Navy Mobile Construction Battalion 11 during a visit to the construction site of a multipurpose facility, Douala, Cameroon, Feb. 7, 2017. This facility will provide both U.S. and Cameroonian militaries with a location to conduct future joint and combined training exercises, further strengthening the partnership between the militaries and enhancing the Cameroonian Defense Force capability to provide regional security and stability.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 01:45
|Photo ID:
|3155332
|VIRIN:
|170207-A-XI247-174
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|DOUALA, CM
This work, USARAF general visits Seabees building foundation in Cameroon [Image 1 of 4], by CPT Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
USARAF general visits Seabees building foundation in Cameroon
