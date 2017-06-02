Pre-Scout Snipers Course at Iron Fist

Sgt. Justin Adams, an instructor with 1st Marine Division Schools ‘Pre-Scout Sniper Course’ observes a soldier with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force during a known distance range conducted at during Exercise Iron Fist 2017, aboard Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 7, 2017. The range consisted of known distances of targets from 100 to 550 meters. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Corporal Robert Alejandre/ Released)

