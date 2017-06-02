(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pre-Scout Snipers Course at Iron Fist

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Robert Alejandre 

    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Sgt. Justin Adams, an instructor with 1st Marine Division Schools ‘Pre-Scout Sniper Course’ observes a soldier with the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force during a known distance range conducted at during Exercise Iron Fist 2017, aboard Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 7, 2017. The range consisted of known distances of targets from 100 to 550 meters. Iron Fist is an annual, bilateral training exercise where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedure to improve their combined operational capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Corporal Robert Alejandre/ Released)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 21:10
    Photo ID: 3154289
    VIRIN: 170207-M-TM546-049
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pre-Scout Snipers Course at Iron Fist, by LCpl Robert Alejandre, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    U.S. Marines, Japanese soldiers conduct Pre-Scout Sniper's Course at Iron Fist 2017

    I MEF
    JGSDF
    I Marine Expeditionary Force
    Marines
    Scout Sniper
    13th MEU
    13th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    Japanese Self Defense Force
    Amphibious Capabilities
    0317
    Pre-Scout Sniper Course
    Iron Fist 2017
    IF17
    Pacific Parntership

