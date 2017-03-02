170203-HV059-N-064 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Feb. 03, 2017) Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Shelby Shafer places cookies on a baking sheet in the galley of USS James E. Williams (DDG 95). James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment (U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sonja Wickard/Released)

