170203-N-CF105-092 ATLANTIC OCEAN. (FEB. 04, 2017) USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) launches two missiles off the forecastle during missile exercise. James E. Williams is currently underway preparing for a scheduled deployment. (U.S Navy photo by Seaman Patrick Morrissey/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 18:38
|Photo ID:
|3154208
|VIRIN:
|170204-N-CF105-001
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|923.23 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 170203-N-CF105-092 [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT