    Louisiana National Guard supports recover from Southern Tornados

    Louisiana National Guard supports recover from Southern Tornados

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Toby Valadie 

    Louisiana Army and Air National Guard

    Louisiana National Guardsman Spc. Billy Pitre, 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, speaks with a citizen at a static traffic control points in New Orleans East, Feb. 10, 2017. The Guardsmen are working in support of local, parish and state emergency officials after severe thunderstorms spawned several tornadoes in southeast Louisiana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Toby Valadie)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 18:07
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Louisiana National Guard supports recover from Southern Tornados [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Toby Valadie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    La. Guard continues 24-hour security in New Orleans East

    New Orleans
    Louisiana National Guard
    LANG
    Tornado
    NOPD
    Louisiana Strong
    SouthernTornados2017

