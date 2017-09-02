Louisiana National Guardsman Sgt. Brian Smith, 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, directs traffic at a static traffic control points in New Orleans East, Feb. 10, 2017. The Guardsmen are working in support of local, parish and state emergency officials after severe thunderstorms spawned several tornadoes in southeast Louisiana. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by MSgt. Toby Valadie)
This work, Louisiana National Guard supports recover from Southern Tornados [Image 1 of 3], by MSgt Toby Valadie, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
La. Guard continues 24-hour security in New Orleans East
