170207-N-ZZ999-002 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (Feb. 7, 2016) Sailors assigned to Helicopter Maritime Stroke Squadron (HSM) 49 chiefs mess pose with their plaque after receiving an award for the best chiefs mess in Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g Benjamin J. Schmidt/Released)
This work, HSM 49 Awarded best Chief's Mess in CHSMWP [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
