170207-N-ZZ999-002 NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND (Feb. 7, 2016) Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Darius Wordlaw, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Joshua Escalante raise flags prior to a Navy Battle Effectiveness Award ceremony from Commander, U.S. Naval Forces, Pacific.
(U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g Benjamin J. Schmidt/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 18:52
|Photo ID:
|3154141
|VIRIN:
|170207-N-ZZ999-002
|Resolution:
|4592x3056
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Battle E [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
