    Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Halifax River

    Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Halifax River

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Jacksonville

    Response crews conduct clean-up operations Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, after the tugboat Tutahaca leaked bilge oil into the Halifax River in Ormond-By-The-Sea, Fla. Response crews deployed 600-feet of containment boom and more than 1,500-feet of absorbent boom. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Savannah.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 15:22
    Photo ID: 3153913
    VIRIN: 170209-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Halifax River [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Halifax River
    Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Halifax River

    oil spill

    • LEAVE A COMMENT