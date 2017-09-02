Response crews conduct clean-up operations Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, after the tugboat Tutahaca leaked bilge oil into the Halifax River in Ormond-By-The-Sea, Fla. Response crews deployed 600-feet of containment boom and more than 1,500-feet of absorbent boom. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Savannah.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 15:22
|Photo ID:
|3153913
|VIRIN:
|170209-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|3264x2448
|Size:
|2.08 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Halifax River [Image 1 of 2], by PO3 Ryan Dickinson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT