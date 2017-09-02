Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Halifax River

The tugboat Tutahaca is surrounded by boom Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, on the Halifax River in Ormond-By-The-Sea, Fla. The tugboat leaked bilge oil into the river, and the boom is used to contain the oil. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Air Station Savannah.

Date Taken: 02.09.2017
Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US