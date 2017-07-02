(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Lighthorse fuelers perfect field craft, prepare for NTC [Image 1 of 3]

    Lighthorse fuelers perfect field craft, prepare for NTC

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Photo by Sgt. William Begley 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Pvt. Christian Brantley, Troop E, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment stands ready to extinguish a fire while his team refuels an aircraft during an exercise on Fort Stewart the week of February 6-10. Brantley has been in the Army for six months. (Photo by Sgt. William Begley, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 14:33
    Photo ID: 3153634
    VIRIN: 170207-A-HQ885-015
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 9.81 MB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lighthorse fuelers perfect field craft, prepare for NTC [Image 1 of 3], by SGT William Begley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Lighthorse fuelers perfect field craft, prepare for NTC
    Lighthorse fuelers perfect field craft, prepare for NTC
    Lighthorse fuelers perfect field craft, prepare for NTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lighthorse fuelers perfect field craft, prepare for NTC

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    petroleum supply specialist
    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade
    HH-60M MEDEVAC helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT