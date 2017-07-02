Pvt. Tyrris Mitchell, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade prepares to assist fueling an aircraft during an exercise on Fort Stewart the week of February 6-10. Mitchell has been in the Army for six months. (Photo by Sgt. William Begley, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 14:33
|Photo ID:
|3153631
|VIRIN:
|170207-A-HQ885-012
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|12.96 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Lighthorse fuelers perfect field craft, prepare for NTC [Image 1 of 3], by SGT William Begley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Lighthorse fuelers perfect field craft, prepare for NTC
LEAVE A COMMENT