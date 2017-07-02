Lighthorse fuelers perfect field craft, prepare for NTC

Pvt. Tyrris Mitchell, 3rd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade prepares to assist fueling an aircraft during an exercise on Fort Stewart the week of February 6-10. Mitchell has been in the Army for six months. (Photo by Sgt. William Begley, 3rd CAB Public Affairs)

