170202-N-NR998-035 BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 2, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carlos RangelMejia looks through a microscope in the laboratory at Naval Hospital Bremerton, Feb. 2. RangelMejia is one of 42 Sailors selected Navy-wide for the Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program (MECP) where he will attend George Washington School of Nursing in Washington D.C., to earn a nursing degree followed by an appointment to ensign in the Nurse Corps.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gretchen M.

Albrecht/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.02.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 12:48 Photo ID: 3153309 VIRIN: 170202-N-NR998-035 Resolution: 2808x1866 Size: 1.46 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, I Am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carlos RangelMejia [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.