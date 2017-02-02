I Am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carlos RangelMejia

170202-N-NR998-005 BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 2, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carlos RangelMejia draws blood sample from a patient in the laboratory at Naval Hospital Bremerton, Feb. 2. RangelMejia is one of 42 Sailors selected Navy-wide for the Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program (MECP) where he will attend George Washington School of Nursing in Washington D.C., to earn a nursing degree followed by an appointment to ensign in the Navy Nurse Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gretchen M. Albrecht/Released)
