    I Am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carlos RangelMejia [Image 3 of 3]

    I Am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carlos RangelMejia

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Hospital Bremerton

    170202-N-NR998-005 BREMERTON, Wash. (Feb. 2, 2017) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carlos RangelMejia draws blood sample from a patient in the laboratory at Naval Hospital Bremerton, Feb. 2. RangelMejia is one of 42 Sailors selected Navy-wide for the Medical Enlisted Commissioning Program (MECP) where he will attend George Washington School of Nursing in Washington D.C., to earn a nursing degree followed by an appointment to ensign in the Navy Nurse Corps. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gretchen M. Albrecht/Released)

    Naval Hospital Bremerton
    Navy Medicine
    hospital corpsman
    NHB

