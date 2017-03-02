(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Army South Honors Old BAMC [Image 3 of 4]

    Army South Honors Old BAMC

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army South

    Maj. Gen. (Retired) Floyd Baker, M.D. (r) and Maj. Gen. Brian Lein, commanding general, U.S. Army Medical Department Center and School, pose for a picture, during the 80th Anniversary of Building 1000 ceremony, Feb. 3. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Summer Woode, U.S. Army South PAO)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 12:39
    Photo ID: 3153297
    VIRIN: 170203-A-XP858-002
    Resolution: 1629x1082
    Size: 605.85 KB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    U.S. Army South
    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    AMEDD

