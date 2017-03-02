Distinguished guests and leadership from Army South, participate in the traditional cutting of the cake, to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Building 1000. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Summer Woode, U.S. Army South PAO)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 12:39
|Photo ID:
|3153294
|VIRIN:
|170203-A-XP858-001
|Resolution:
|1840x1228
|Size:
|755.59 KB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
This work, Army South Honors Old BAMC [Image 1 of 4], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
