Army South Honors Old BAMC

Distinguished guests and leadership from Army South, participate in the traditional cutting of the cake, to celebrate the 80th Anniversary of Building 1000. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. Summer Woode, U.S. Army South PAO)

Date Taken: 02.03.2017
Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US