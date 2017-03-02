Members of the 142nd Fighter Wing participate in the Sentry Savannah 17-2 exercise, Savannah, Ga., Feb. 2, 2017. Sentry Savannah is a joint aerial combat training exercise hosted by the Georgia Air National Guard, and is the Air National Guard's largest Fighter Integration, air-to-air training exercise encompassing fourth and fifth generation aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Davison, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 10:42
|Photo ID:
|3152686
|VIRIN:
|170202-Z-QV347-398
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
This work, Sentry Savannah 17-2 [Image 1 of 2], by SMSgt Shelly Davison, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
