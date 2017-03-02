Members of the 142nd Fighter Wing participate in the Sentry Savannah 17-2 exercise, Savannah, Ga., Feb. 3, 2017. Sentry Savannah is a joint aerial combat training exercise hosted by the Georgia Air National Guard, and is the Air National Guard's largest Fighter Integration, air-to-air training exercise encompassing fourth and fifth generation aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Shelly Davison, 142nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

