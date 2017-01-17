A Peshmerga soldier stands guard during urban operations training near Erbil, Iraq. Dutch and Norwegian soldiers, part of the Kurdistan Training Coordination Center, oversaw the day's training which included individual movement techniques, counter IED and entry control point procedures. The KTCC is a multi-national coalition dedicated to the training, advising and assistance of Kurdish forces to defeat ISIL in Iraq.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 15:58 Photo ID: 3150935 VIRIN: 170117-A-IL912-219 Resolution: 1584x1288 Size: 647.97 KB Location: BINASLAWA, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Standing watch [Image 1 of 16], by SFC Joel Quebec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.