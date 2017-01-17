A Norwegian soldier acts as an enemy during urban operations training with Peshmerga soldiers near Erbil, Iraq January 17. Dutch and Norwegian soldiers, part of the Kurdistan Training Coordination Center, oversaw the day's training which included individual movement techniques, counter IED and entry control point procedures. The KTCC is a multi-national coalition dedicated to the training, advising and assistance of Kurdish forces to defeat ISIL in Iraq.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 15:58 Photo ID: 3150939 VIRIN: 170117-A-IL912-083 Resolution: 1690x1370 Size: 541.29 KB Location: BINASLAWA, IQ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Playing the bad guy [Image 1 of 16], by SFC Joel Quebec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.