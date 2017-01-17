(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Playing the bad guy

    Playing the bad guy

    BINASLAWA, IRAQ

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Joel Quebec 

    314th Press Camp Headquarters

    A Norwegian soldier acts as an enemy during urban operations training with Peshmerga soldiers near Erbil, Iraq January 17. Dutch and Norwegian soldiers, part of the Kurdistan Training Coordination Center, oversaw the day's training which included individual movement techniques, counter IED and entry control point procedures. The KTCC is a multi-national coalition dedicated to the training, advising and assistance of Kurdish forces to defeat ISIL in Iraq.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 15:58
    Photo ID: 3150939
    VIRIN: 170117-A-IL912-083
    Resolution: 1690x1370
    Size: 541.29 KB
    Location: BINASLAWA, IQ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Playing the bad guy [Image 1 of 16], by SFC Joel Quebec, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Playing the bad guy
    Standing watch
    Peshmerga soldier
    After Action Review
    Security Operations
    Peshmerga standing guard
    Defensive line
    Approaching the enemy
    What's around the corner
    Taking a break
    Building clearing
    In the shadows
    Peshmerga Soldier keeping watch
    Peering around the corner
    Emerging from the shadow
    Norwegian OPFOR

    TAGS

    "Erbil
    Iraq"
    Army
    CJTF
    Military photograph
    Army Reserve photograph
    Joel Quebec
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    Kurdistan Training Coordination Center
    1 (NLD) DET CBMI

