Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair, a broadcaster assigned to the Maine Air Naitonal Guard’s 101st Air Refueling Wing, attends a website development class Feb. 8 at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in Louisville, Tenn. Around 100 public affairs Airmen and website experts were on campus this week for a workshop on the Armed Forces Public Information Management System. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 11:21
|Photo ID:
|3150297
|VIRIN:
|170208-Z-SM234-002
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.82 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|BANGOR, ME, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Website workshop [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Air National Guard web managers meet at training center, work conversions
LEAVE A COMMENT