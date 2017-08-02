Website workshop

Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair, a broadcaster assigned to the Maine Air Naitonal Guard’s 101st Air Refueling Wing, attends a website development class Feb. 8 at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in Louisville, Tenn. Around 100 public affairs Airmen and website experts were on campus this week for a workshop on the Armed Forces Public Information Management System. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

