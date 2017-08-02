(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Website workshop [Image 1 of 2]

    Website workshop

    LOUISVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Michael Smith 

    Air National Guard Training and Education Center/TV

    Tech. Sgt. Andrew Sinclair, a broadcaster assigned to the Maine Air Naitonal Guard’s 101st Air Refueling Wing, attends a website development class Feb. 8 at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in Louisville, Tenn. Around 100 public affairs Airmen and website experts were on campus this week for a workshop on the Armed Forces Public Information Management System. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Website workshop [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

