Tech. Sgt. Steve Grever, the public web NCOIC assigned to the Public Web Division at the Air Force Public Affairs Agency, gives instruction to a class Feb. 8, 2017, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in Louisville, Tenn. Around 100 public affairs Airmen and website experts were on campus this week for an Air National Guard workshop on the Armed Forces Public Information Management System. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.08.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:20 Photo ID: 3150294 VIRIN: 170208-Z-SM234-003 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 5.83 MB Location: LOUISVILLE, TN, US Hometown: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Web expert [Image 1 of 2], by MSgt Michael Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.