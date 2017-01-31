(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CATC course certifies newest weapons trainers [Image 1 of 7]

    CATC course certifies newest weapons trainers

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.31.2017

    Photo by Sgt. KENNETH REED 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    Soldiers in the Small Arms Trainer Course performed clearing, disassembly, reassembly, functions check, loading and immediate action on the M249 and .50 Caliber machine guns, Jan. 30, 2016, at the Combined Arms Training Center, in Vilseck, Germany. The Small Arms Trainer Course gives combat and support Soldiers hands-on training to serve as subject matter experts using various weapons as well as assist their commanders in planning ranges for unit readiness training.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 04:04
    Photo ID: 3149815
    VIRIN: 170207-A-XJ896-080
    Resolution: 4872x3045
    Size: 2.12 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CATC course certifies newest weapons trainers [Image 1 of 7], by SGT KENNETH REED, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Europe
    USAREUR
    Combined Arms Training Center
    7th Army Joint Multinational Training Command
    Small Arms Trainer Course

