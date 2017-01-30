Soldiers in the Small Arms Trainer Course performed clearing, disassembly, reassembly, functions check, loading and immediate action on the M249 and .50 Caliber machine guns, Jan. 30, 2016, at the Combined Arms Training Center, in Vilseck, Germany. The Small Arms Trainer Course gives combat and support Soldiers hands-on training to serve as subject matter experts using various weapons as well as assist their commanders in planning ranges for unit readiness training.

Date Taken: 01.30.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE This work, CATC course certifies newest weapons trainers [Image 1 of 7], by SGT KENNETH REED