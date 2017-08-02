170208-N-OK605-005 SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 8, 2017)The 2017 Navy Snow Sculpting Team takes a group photo after a meeting at city hall with Sapporo city officials. This is the 34th year the Navy has sent a sculpting team to Sapporo to participate in the Sapporo Snow Festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2017 02:32
|Photo ID:
|3149733
|VIRIN:
|170208-N-OK605-006
|Resolution:
|5779x3441
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Navy Misawa Snow Team Meets with Sapporo Officials [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT