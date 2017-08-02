(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Misawa Snow Team Meets with Sapporo Officials [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy Misawa Snow Team Meets with Sapporo Officials

    SAPPORO, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.08.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samuel Weldin 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    170208-N-OK605-005 SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 8, 2017) Chief Builder Frank Ring, attached to Public Works Department Misawa, gives a framed picture of this years snow sculpting team to Sapporo city officials as part of a Navy Snow Team official visit to city hall. This is the 34th year the Navy has sent a sculpting team to Sapporo to participate in the Sapporo Snow Festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

    This work, Navy Misawa Snow Team Meets with Sapporo Officials [Image 1 of 2], by PO2 Samuel Weldin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Misawa
    NAF
    Snow Festival

