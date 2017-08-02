Navy Misawa Snow Team Meets with Sapporo Officials

170208-N-OK605-005 SAPPORO, Japan (Feb. 8, 2017) Chief Builder Frank Ring, attached to Public Works Department Misawa, gives a framed picture of this years snow sculpting team to Sapporo city officials as part of a Navy Snow Team official visit to city hall. This is the 34th year the Navy has sent a sculpting team to Sapporo to participate in the Sapporo Snow Festival. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Weldin/Released)

