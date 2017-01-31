(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    3-29 FA gains interoperability with Dutch [Image 1 of 3]

    3-29 FA gains interoperability with Dutch

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    01.31.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland – 1st Lt. Kasey Dollens (center) and 1st Lt. Charles Godwin (second from right), field artillery officers with 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, are taught Dutch methods of fire direction in the Boxer fire direction center during the BISON 2017 training exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Jan. 31, 2017. As part of Atlantic Resolve, 3rd Bn., 29th FA Regt. is devising collective training with multinational partners that is designed to be stressful, challenging, and fast-paced. The goal is to strengthen NATO’s ability to respond immediately to crises. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brett Tinder/3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 19:07
    Photo ID: 3148796
    VIRIN: 170203-A-ZZ123-004
    Resolution: 3264x2448
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-29 FA gains interoperability with Dutch [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    3-29 FA gains interoperability with Dutch
    3-29 FA gains interoperability with Dutch
    3-29 FA gains interoperability with Dutch

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    3-29 FA gains interoperability with Dutch

    TAGS

    3rd Battalion
    Dutch
    field artillery
    4th Infantry Division
    interoperability
    Poland
    29th Field Artillery Regiment
    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    Bison 17

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT