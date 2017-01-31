3-29 FA gains interoperability with Dutch

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland – Lt. Col. Douglas Chimenti, commander, 3rd Battalion, 29th Field Artillery Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, mans the main gun system atop a Dutch military Fennek Reconnaissance vehicle during the BISON 2017 training exercise at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, Jan. 31, 2017. As part of Atlantic Resolve, 3rd Bn., 29th FA Regt. is devising collective training with multinational partners that is designed to be stressful, challenging, and fast-paced. The goal is to strengthen NATO’s ability to respond immediately to crises. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Brett Tinder/3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs)

