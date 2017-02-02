Marines with Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, pose for a photo at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 2, 2017. JWTC exposes Marines to training situations and environments unique to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region which sustain operational readiness and enhance forward deployed capabilities. As the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed unit, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia- Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corp's photo by Lance Cpl. Breanna L. Weisenberger/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 02:56
|Photo ID:
|3147551
|VIRIN:
|170202-M-UA621-108
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|12.52 MB
|Location:
|CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 2/5 tackles JWTC [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Breanna Weisenberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
