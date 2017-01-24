(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2/5 tackles JWTC [Image 5 of 6]

    2/5 tackles JWTC

    CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Breanna Weisenberger 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit

    A Marine with Fox Company, Battalion Landing Team, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, rappels down a cliff at the Jungle Warfare Training Center, Camp Gonsalves, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 24, 2017. JWTC exposes Marines to training situations and environments unique to the Indo-Asia-Pacific region which sustain operational readiness and enhance forward deployed capabilities. As the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward deployed unit, the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit’s air-ground-logistics team provides a flexible force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations, from limited combat to humanitarian assistance operations, throughout the Indo-Asia- Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corp's photo by Lance Cpl. Breanna L. Weisenberger/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 03:03
    Photo ID: 3147545
    VIRIN: 170124-M-UA621-071
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 11.24 MB
    Location: CAMP GONSALVES, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/5 tackles JWTC [Image 1 of 6], by LCpl Breanna Weisenberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    2/5 tackles JWTC
    2/5 tackles JWTC
    2/5 tackles JWTC
    2/5 tackles JWTC
    2/5 tackles JWTC
    2/5 tackles JWTC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    marine
    2nd battalion
    japan
    okinawa
    usmc
    meu
    patrolling
    31st meu
    rappel
    rifleman
    31st marine expeditionary unit
    5th marines
    marine corps
    marines
    infantry
    training
    battalion landing team
    fox co.
    woodland
    magtf
    jungle
    jungle warfare
    blt
    camp gonsalves
    jungle warfare training

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT