Marines with Transportation Support Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 2, wait for the command to face their targets and engage during a live fire exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The Marines conducted the training in order to familiarize themselves with their newly issued rifles in preparation for annual rifle qualifications. The Marines were able to get their Battle Sight Zero (BZO) to provide accurate and effective training as they continue on to other ranges in the coming months. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shannon Kroening)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 13:58 Photo ID: 3146403 VIRIN: 170203-M-ZF591-010 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 4.99 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CLB 2 Zeroes in to Qualify [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Shannon Kroening, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.