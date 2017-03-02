(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CLB 2 Zeroes in to Qualify [Image 4 of 11]

    CLB 2 Zeroes in to Qualify

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Cpl. Shannon Kroening 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    Marines with Transportation Support Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 2, are instructed on proper firing techniques during a live fire exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The Marines conducted the training in order to familiarize themselves with their newly issued rifles in preparation for annual rifle qualifications. The Marines were able to get their Battle Sight Zero (BZO) to provide accurate and effective training as they continue on to other ranges in the coming months. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shannon Kroening)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 13:58
    Photo ID: 3146398
    VIRIN: 170203-M-ZF591-008
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 7.01 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CLB 2 Zeroes in to Qualify [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Shannon Kroening, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CLB 2 Zeroes in to Qualify

    fire
    range
    shoot
    Combat Logistics Battalion
    rifle
    training
    BZO
    CLB 2
    qualify
    sights
    RCO

