Marines with Transportation Support Company, Combat Logistics Battalion 2, are instructed on proper firing techniques during a live fire exercise at Camp Lejeune, N.C., Feb. 3, 2017. The Marines conducted the training in order to familiarize themselves with their newly issued rifles in preparation for annual rifle qualifications. The Marines were able to get their Battle Sight Zero (BZO) to provide accurate and effective training as they continue on to other ranges in the coming months. (Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Shannon Kroening)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 13:58
|Photo ID:
|3146398
|VIRIN:
|170203-M-ZF591-008
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|7.01 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CLB 2 Zeroes in to Qualify [Image 1 of 11], by Cpl Shannon Kroening, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
