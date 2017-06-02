Donald J. Trump, the President of the United States of America, steps off of Air Force One, here at MacDill Air Force Base, in Tampa, FL 6 Feb. 2017. This is the first visit to MacDill AFB for the new Commander in Chief.
(U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Knowles, SOCCENT, PAO NCOIC).
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.06.2017 12:35
|Photo ID:
|3146050
|VIRIN:
|170206-A-SA215-361
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.53 MB
|Location:
|MACDILL AFB, FL, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, POTUS visits MacDill AFB [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Aaron Knowles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
