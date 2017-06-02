(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    POTUS visits MacDill AFB [Image 2 of 5]

    POTUS visits MacDill AFB

    MACDILL AFB, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Knowles 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Central

    Donald J. Trump, the President of the United States of America, steps off of Air Force One, here at MacDill Air Force Base, in Tampa, FL 6 Feb. 2017. This is the first visit to MacDill AFB for the new Commander in Chief.
    (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Aaron Knowles, SOCCENT, PAO NCOIC).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 12:35
    Photo ID: 3146050
    VIRIN: 170206-A-SA215-361
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.53 MB
    Location: MACDILL AFB, FL, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, POTUS visits MacDill AFB [Image 1 of 5], by SSG Aaron Knowles, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    POTUS visits MacDill AFB
    POTUS visits MacDill AFB
    POTUS visits MacDill AFB
    POTUS visits MacDill AFB
    POTUS visits MacDill AFB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    President
    POTUS
    Commander in Chief
    SOCOM
    SOCCENT
    Visit
    Trump
    Commander in Chief POTUS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT