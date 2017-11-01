Aviation Ordnance Marines arm Cobras

USS SOMERSET, At Sea (Jan. 11, 2017) U.S. Marine aviation ordnance technicians with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, load rockets into a rocket pod of an AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopter before it takes flight in support of a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel (TRAP) training mission from the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25) at sea, Jan. 11, 2017.Though the main purpose of TRAP is to recover personnel and equipment, the TRAP force must be prepared to assault into or out of an objective to complete their mission. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

