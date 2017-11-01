(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Aviation Ordnance Marines arm Cobras [Image 1 of 2]

    USCENTCOM, AT SEA

    01.11.2017

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert Brown 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    USS SOMERSET, At Sea (Jan. 11, 2017) U.S. Marine aviation ordnance technicians with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, load rockets into a rocket pod of an AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopter before it takes flight in support of a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel (TRAP) training mission from the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25) at sea, Jan. 11, 2017.Though the main purpose of TRAP is to recover personnel and equipment, the TRAP force must be prepared to assault into or out of an objective to complete their mission. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 10:36
    Photo ID: 3145484
    VIRIN: 170111-M-WQ703-006
    Resolution: 4076x3087
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: USCENTCOM, AT SEA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviation Ordnance Marines arm Cobras [Image 1 of 2], by GySgt Robert Brown, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    Cobra
    11th MEU
    Somerset
    AH-1Z

