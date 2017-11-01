Aviation Ordnance Marines arm Cobras

USS SOMERSET, At Sea (Jan. 11, 2017) U.S. Marine Gunnery Sgt. Christopher M. Robertson, an aviation ordnance chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 163 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares rockets to load onto an AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopter before it takes flight in support of a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel (TRAP) training mission from the flight deck of the USS Somerset (LPD 25) at sea, Jan. 11, 2017. During a TRAP mission, the air and ground combat elements of the MEU work together to get Marines from naval shipping to the crash site, where they can then recover the downed aircraft and/or personnel. The 11th MEU is currently supporting U.S. 5th Fleet’s mission to promote and maintain stability and security in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Robert B. Brown Jr.)

