From left, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John M. Richardson, Secretary John F. Kelly, Department of Homeland Security, and Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, stand for honors during the Navy and Marine Corps Ball at the Washington Hilton, Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2017. Each year the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society provides financial and other need-based assistance to Marines, Sailors, and family members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 09:21 Photo ID: 3145419 VIRIN: 170204-M-EL431-0031 Resolution: 3788x2525 Size: 7.02 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy & Marine Corps Relief Society Ball [Image 1 of 16], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.