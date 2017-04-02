Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller, left, speaks with Secretary John F. Kelly, Department of Homeland Security, before the Navy and Marine Corps Ball at the Washington Hilton, Washington, D.C., Feb. 4, 2017. Each year the Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society provides financial and other need-based assistance to Marines, Sailors, and family members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Samantha K. Braun)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 09:21 Photo ID: 3145404 VIRIN: 170204-M-EL431-0005 Resolution: 2791x1861 Size: 2.38 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy & Marine Corps Relief Society Ball [Image 1 of 16], by Cpl Samantha Braun, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.