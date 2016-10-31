NAVAL BASE GUAM - (Oct. 31, 2016) - U.S. Coast Guards officer Lt. Clifton Graham(right) administers the Oath of Enlistment to Dieter Meiler (left) at Sumay Cove Marina, Naval Base Guam Oct. 30, 2016, before he depart for basic training at Cape May, NJ.



Meiler, 38, moved to Guam in 2015 with his wife, who is a DOD employee, and said he always wanted to serve in uniform. He joined the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves as a boatswain's mate (BM) which is the most versatile member of the operational team and a master of seamanship. (Photo by Amy Forsythe, Defense Media Activity Guam)



OATH OF ENLISTMENT:

I, _____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God." (Title 10, US Code; Act of 5 May 1960 replacing the wording first adopted in 1789, with amendment effective 5 October 1962).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2016 Date Posted: 02.06.2017 00:12 Photo ID: 3144939 VIRIN: 161001-D-AW818-776 Resolution: 1884x1243 Size: 425.79 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oath of Enlistment [Image 1 of 2], by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.