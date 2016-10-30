(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Oath of Enlistment [Image 2 of 2]

    Oath of Enlistment

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    10.30.2016

    Photo by Amy Forsythe 

    Defense Media Activity - Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM - U.S. Coast Guardsman attended the small, pierside ceremony as Lt. Clifton Graham(right) administered the Oath of Enlistment to Dieter Meiler (center)at Sumay Cove Marina, Naval Base Guam Oct. 30, 2016, before departing for basic training at Cape May, NJ.

    Meiler, 38, moved to Guam with his wife, a DOD employee, and always wanted to serve in uniform. He joined the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves as a boatswain's mate (BM) which is the most versatile member of the operational team and a master of seamanship. (Photo by Amy Forsythe, Defense Media Activity Guam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2016
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017 00:12
    Photo ID: 3144938
    VIRIN: 161001-D-AW818-341
    Resolution: 1912x1108
    Size: 546.27 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oath of Enlistment [Image 1 of 2], by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Oath of Enlistment
    Oath of Enlistment

    TAGS

    Amy Forsythe
    Coast Guard

