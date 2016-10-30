NAVAL BASE GUAM - U.S. Coast Guardsman attended the small, pierside ceremony as Lt. Clifton Graham(right) administered the Oath of Enlistment to Dieter Meiler (center)at Sumay Cove Marina, Naval Base Guam Oct. 30, 2016, before departing for basic training at Cape May, NJ.
Meiler, 38, moved to Guam with his wife, a DOD employee, and always wanted to serve in uniform. He joined the U.S. Coast Guard Reserves as a boatswain's mate (BM) which is the most versatile member of the operational team and a master of seamanship. (Photo by Amy Forsythe, Defense Media Activity Guam)
This work, Oath of Enlistment [Image 1 of 2], by Amy Forsythe, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
