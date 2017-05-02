(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    588th BEB, 4th ID has welcome celebration ceremony [Image 2 of 8]

    588th BEB, 4th ID has welcome celebration ceremony

    ZAGAN, POLAND

    02.05.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr 

    24th Press Camp Headquarters

    A local citizen holds an American flag and claps during a celebration ceremony to welcome American troops to Bolesławiec, Poland, Feb. 5. The celebration was an opportunity for the Polish citizens to welcome the Soldiers of 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017
    Photo ID: 3144647
    VIRIN: 170205-A-SK411-359
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: ZAGAN, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 588th BEB, 4th ID has welcome celebration ceremony [Image 1 of 8], by SSG Elizabeth Tarr, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

