588th BEB, 4th ID has welcome celebration ceremony

A local citizen holds an American and Polish flag during a celebration ceremony to welcome American troops to Bolesławiec, Poland, Feb. 5. The celebration was an opportunity for the Polish citizens to welcome the Soldiers of 588th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. The 3-4 ABCT’s arrival marks the start of back-to-back rotations of armored brigades in Europe as part of Operation Atlantic Resolve. This rotation will enhance deterrence capabilities in the region, improve the U.S. ability to respond to potential crises and defend allies and partners in the European community. U.S. forces will focus on strengthening capabilities and sustaining readiness through bilateral and multinational training and exercises. (Photo by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Tarr)

