Members of the 661st Military Police Law & Order Detachment and the Unit Ministry Team, Virgin Islands National Guard travel to the District of Columbia in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 18.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.05.2017 12:24
|Photo ID:
|3144599
|VIRIN:
|170118-A-TE473-185
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.68 MB
|Location:
|VIRGIN ISLANDS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, VING Chaplain ministers to personnel at 58th Pres. Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Juanita Philip, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
VING Chaplain ministers to personnel at 58th Presidential Inauguration
LEAVE A COMMENT