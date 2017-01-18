Date Taken: 01.18.2017 Date Posted: 02.05.2017 12:24 Photo ID: 3144599 VIRIN: 170118-A-TE473-185 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2.68 MB Location: VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, VING Chaplain ministers to personnel at 58th Pres. Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Juanita Philip, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.