VING Chaplain ministers to personnel at 58th Presidential Inauguration

Members of the 661st Military Police Law & Order Detachment and the Unit Ministry Team, Virgin Islands National Guard travel to the District of Columbia in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 18. Two of those members, Capt. Dion Christopher, VING Chaplain, and Sgt. Terry Phillip, religious affairs specialist, attended the inauguration on a religious mission.

