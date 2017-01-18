(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    VING Chaplain ministers to personnel at 58th Presidential Inauguration

    VING Chaplain ministers to personnel at 58th Presidential Inauguration

    VIRGIN ISLANDS, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Sgt. Juanita Philip 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of the 661st Military Police Law & Order Detachment and the Unit Ministry Team, Virgin Islands National Guard travel to the District of Columbia in support of the 58th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 18. Two of those members, Capt. Dion Christopher, VING Chaplain, and Sgt. Terry Phillip, religious affairs specialist, attended the inauguration on a religious mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 02.05.2017 12:24
    Photo ID: 3144597
    VIRIN: 170118-A-TE473-840
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.03 MB
    Location: VIRGIN ISLANDS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VING Chaplain ministers to personnel at 58th Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 3], by SGT Juanita Philip, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    VING Chaplain ministers to personnel at 58th Presidential Inauguration
    VING Chaplain ministers to personnel at 58th Pres. Inauguration
    VING Chaplain ministers to personnel at 58th Presidential Inauguration

    VING Chaplain ministers to personnel at 58th Presidential Inauguration

    TAGS

    Unit Ministry Team
    Virgin Islands National Guard
    VING
    661st Military Police Law & Order Detachment
    58th Presidential Inauguration
    Dion Christopher
    Terry Phillip

