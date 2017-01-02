Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Soldiers of the 574th Composite Supply Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska engaged in training for a spring deployment at JBER, Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2017. Soldiers trained in aircraft refueling, weapons qualification and familiarization, trauma treatment, as well as force-protection measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 19:26
|Photo ID:
|3143436
|VIRIN:
|170201-F-SK378-1215
|Resolution:
|4293x2824
|Size:
|10 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 574th CSC engage in pre-deployment training [Image 1 of 34], by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
574th CSC engage in pre-deployment training
LEAVE A COMMENT