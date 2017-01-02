574th CSC engage in pre-deployment training

Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Soldiers of the 574th Composite Supply Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska engaged in training for a spring deployment at JBER, Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2017. Soldiers trained in aircraft refueling, weapons qualification and familiarization, trauma treatment, as well as force-protection measures. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Javier Alvarez)

