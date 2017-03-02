574th CSC engage in pre-deployment training

Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Soldiers of the 574th Composite Supply Company, 17th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, U.S. Army Alaska engaged in training for a spring deployment at JBER, Jan. 30 to Feb. 3, 2017.



Soldiers trained in aircraft refueling, weapons qualification and familiarization, trauma treatment, as well as force-protection measures, said Maj. Timothy Powlas, 17th CSSB executive officer. This is 574th CSC’s first deployment since they were stood up.



The training was a joint effort by various units throughout JBER – to include the 17th CSSB, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, and the Alaska Army National Guard, Powlas said.



“[Soldiers of the 574th CSC are] some phenomenal logisticians,” he said. “They can take some of the muddiest water you can find and make it drinkable. ... But they don’t always have the opportunity to come out and do [this type of training] because of their role within USARAK.”



The unit’s focus is usually on transporting fuel, purifying water and performing warehouse duties, Powlas said.



This will be the sixth deployment for Capt. Charles Rufus, who took command of the 574th CSC, November 2016.



“I’m excited to be going on this deployment,” Rufus said. “We have a lot of new soldiers in the unit and I believe this will strengthen them. These Soldiers will have the opportunity to do their job outside of Alaska, and they will grow because of it.”



Back home, spouses have the support of the Family Readiness Group, he said. During the deployment the Family Readiness Group ensures spouses and other family members are taken care of. Everything from coffee meet ups to helping with child care - the family readiness group is there to help.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 19:27 Story ID: 222527 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 574th CSC engage in pre-deployment training, by A1C Javier Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.