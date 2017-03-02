(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CV-22's make history [Image 1 of 5]

    CV-22's make history

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Photo by Airman Dennis Spain 

    Hurlburt Field

    CV-22 Osprey tilt-rotor aircraft assigned to the 8th Special Operations Squadron, with Hurlburt Field, and 20th SOS, with Cannon Air Force Base N.M., fly in formation over Hurlburt Field, Fla., Feb. 3, 2017. This training mission was the first time in Air Force history that ten CV-22's flew in formation simultaneously. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Dennis Spain)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 15:05
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CV-22's make history [Image 1 of 5], by Amn Dennis Spain, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

